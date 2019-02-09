TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas shot dead in Nadia district of West Bengal

Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas (Facebook)

Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead from point-blank range in Nadia district on Saturday. He was shot dead during a Saraswati Puja celebration which was happening at Phoolbari under Hanskhali police station area. The assailants fired bullets when Biswas was walking down from the stage.

The TMC leader was immediately taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him “brought dead”. He was representing Krishnagar constituency in Nadia, West Bengal.

TMC District President Gouri Sankar Dutta alleged BJP of the murder, reported Indian Express. “It is planned murder by BJP. Satyajit, Ratna Ghosh and I were invited for the programme. He got married recently and was like a son to me,” he said. Satyajit was also a part of Matua Sangha and Bharatiya Janata Pawaswere not been able to attract Matua voters because of him. Dutta added that they will not let his death go in vain.

Dutta has blamed the BJP and followers of Mukul Roy for the murder. However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has denied the charges and blamed the factional fight in the TMC, a report in News 18 said.

Dilip Ghosh also said that the CBI should look into the case as the BJP doesn’t have faith in the state police.

More details awaited.