TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty booked for intimidating voters, barred him from campaigning till April 6

The Election Commission of India has initiated action against Trinamool Congress MLA from Pandabeswar, Narendranath Chakraborty, and barred him from campaigning for seven days till April 6 over a viral video which allegedly shows him threatening people who vote for the BJP. The ECI’s action comes a day after a BJP delegation met the Election Commissioner and lodged a formal complaint against Chakraborty.

After meeting the Election Commissioner, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said, “TMC’s Narendra Nath Chakraborty openly said that he will not take responsibility for anyone’s life if people go to vote for the Lok Sabha bypolls in Asansol and that he’ll assume that such people voted for BJP. This is a direct threat to voters from Pandaveshwar by their MLA Narendra Nath Chakraborty. We met the Chief Election Commissioner in the matter which has assured us to take action against him.”

In a notice issued today, the ECI also barred Chakraborty from holding public meetings, rallies and giving interviews and statements to the media. The ECI also ordered that an FIR be lodged against the TMC MLA for intimidating voters. “The Commission, after considering the gravity of the matter and inputs from General Observer, has directed to ensure that appropriate action should be taken in the matter by registering FIR under relevant provisions of laws against Shri Narendranath Chakraborty, MLA, 275-Pandabeswar AC…,” said the ECI.

Chakraborty was seen in the video speaking to TMC workers at a party office where he asked them to identify committed BJP workers and intimidate them. “Those who are rigid BJP (supporters), who cannot be defeated, has to be intimidated (chomkate hobe). Tell them that if you go to vote, it will be presumed that you will vote for BJP and after the vote where you will live will be your risk. And if you do not go to vote, then we will presume that you have supported us and you may live, do trade, work anywhere as you please and we are with you. Is it clear,” he said.

Senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said the party does not approve of such comments as it has faith in the people’s mandate.

The incident comes ahead of the by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat on April 12. The poll was necessitated after incumbent BJP MP Babul Supriyo resigned from the Lower House after joining the TMC. The TMC has fielded Shatrughan Sinha from the seat, while BJP nominated Agnimitra Paul and CPI(M), Partha Mukherjee, as its candidate. The voting will take place on April 12.