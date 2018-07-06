TMC minister pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee on birth anniversary, says BJP wasn’t formed when he was alive

TMC minister pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee on birth anniversary (Image: ANI)

In a state where the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party which is fast emerging as a formidable opposition are often at ideological odds, the birth anniversary of former Parliamentarian and Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee has thrown up some interesting visuals. On the occasion, West Bengal Agricultural Marketing Minister Arup Roy on Friday paid floral tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary.

The Trinamool minister said that West Bengal government used to celebrate the birth anniversary of the former parliamentarian every year. Roy also said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not formed when Mukherjee was alive.

“It is celebrated by our government every year. Syama Prasad Mukherjee was a good citizen of the nation. BJP wasn’t formed when Mukherjee was alive,” Roy said reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also remembered the former Union minister on his birth anniversary. In a tweet, Banerjee said, “Remembering former Union Minister Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary.”

A slugfest ensued on June 23 between the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over commemorating the 65th death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. BJP had accused the TMC of using Maoists to vandalise the leader’s statue in March this year. Countering the claims, the TMC leaders had described Mukherjee as a “great son of Bengal.”

Tributes to the great leader were also paid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Dr Mookerjee is remembered as a fine educationist, a wonderful administrator and a stalwart who fought for India’s freedom as well as unity.” The Prime Minister also shared an image of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar saying that both were Ministerial colleagues and had a futuristic vision for India’s growth.

Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee was born on July 06, 1901 to a Bengali family in Calcutta. His father was Ashutosh Mukherjee, a judge of Calcutta High Court. His mother was Jogmaya Devi Mukherjee. He served as Minister for Industry and Supply in India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet. Later, he quit the Congress party and founded Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951. Mukherjee had also served as the president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) from 1943 to 1946. He was strongly opposed to Article 370. The leader died due to a heart attack in 1953.