TMC mega rally Live: Mamata Banerjee to set agenda for West Bengal assembly elections

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to announce her plans for the 2021 assembly elections in the state.

The Trinamool Congress will hold a mega rally in Kolkata on Sunday to mark Martyrs Day. TMC observes Martyr Day every year on July 21 to commemorate the 13 people who were killed in police firing when Mamata Banerjee, then a Youth Congress leader, was leading a protest to the secretariat demanding that the voters’ card be the only document needed to cast vote.

Sunday’s rally comes at a time when the party is facing a major crisis after the BJP’s impressive performance in the state during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party won 18 of the 42 seats in West Bengal, just four less than the ruling TMC.

Party workers from across the state have arrived in Kolkata to attend the rally. The party has made elaborate arrangements to provide for food and accomodation to all the TMC workers coming to attend the rally.