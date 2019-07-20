TMC Martyr’s Day rally in Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee’s mega show of strength to set tone for Assembly elections

The TMC is holding annual Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata on July 21. The rally will be addressed by Mamata Banerjee.

TMC rally in Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress’ mega rally in Kolkata on Sunday which comes in the midst of a major crisis that has gripped the party post-Lok Sabha elections is likely to attract thousands of party supporters and workers. TMC workers from different parts of the state have started flocking to Kolkata to attend the party’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally which will be addressed by party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other leaders.

The Trinamool Congress said that food and accommodation facilities will be provided to the workers coming to attend the rally. A report in The Indian Express said that TMC has made elaborate arrangements to accommodate its workers in Kolkata, setting up four camps in Gitanjali Stadium in south Kolkata, Central Park in Salt Lake, Uttirna in Alipore and Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in central Kolkata.

Most of the TMC workers, the report said, will come from Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda districts. Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee visited the Central Park camp on Friday evening to take stock of the preparations.

“I have come here to listen to CM Mamata Banerjee and other party leaders,” TMC worker Haradhan Sardar, who is a resident of North Dinajpur district, told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the TMC’s rally. As many as 5,000 police personnel will be deployed on the Kolkata streets on Sunday. Javed Shamin, Joint Commissioner (Headquarters), said that all precautionary measures have been taken to ensure incident-free rally. He said that all DCs have been directed to be on the streets on the day of the rally. Besides, Quick Response Teams (QRT ), Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel will also be out in full force to check any untoward incident.

The rally comes at a time when several TMC leaders including a few MLAs have quit the party and sided with the BJP. The BJP pulled off a stunning performance in the Lok Sabha polls, winning 18 of the 42 parliamentary seats. The TMC won 22 seats, 12 less than its 2014 tally.