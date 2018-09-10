TMC looking to tap social media with ‘digital warriors’

The TMC is looking at 100 dedicated cyber experts for each seat in the 294-member Assembly, the party’s youth wing president Abhisekh Banerjee said here on Monday.

Aiming to tap social media platforms ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress is building an arsenal of ‘digital warriors’ to garner more support for the ruling party. The TMC is looking at 100 dedicated cyber experts for each seat in the 294-member Assembly, the party’s youth wing president Abhisekh Banerjee said here on Monday.

“This will result in three lakh cyber warriors. This team has potential to garner one crore or 12 per cent additional votes for the TMC,” Banerjee, who is also the nephew of TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said at a digital conclave organised by the party. He said the TMC has the support of about three crore voters out of a total of 6.55 electorates, and 12 per cent additional votes could help it sweep all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“How this will happen? If you can convince only eight people per month, who in turn persuade their family members, too, this 12 per cent additional votes could be realised,” he explained. “We don’t depend on the media. We are depending on you (the digital warriors) and you must work to strengthen the party to win all 42 seats in the state,” Banerjee said. He said another digital conclave would soon be organised at Netaji Indoor Stadium on a larger scale.

An audio clip of the chief minister was also played at the programme, in which she urged the ‘digital warriors’ to fight “false propaganda” of the BJP with proper data.