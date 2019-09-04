TMC leadership planning to kill me: BJP’s Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh

Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh. He had suffered injuries in head during a clash on Sunday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh has accused the TMC leadership of plotting to kill him during the Sunday violence that broke out at Kankinara in North 24 Parganas. Speaking to reporters after getting discharged from Apollo Gleneagles hospital in Kolkata last night, Singh said that police had struck him, causing a gash on his head. The BJP leader added that he and his party workers were holding a peaceful protest against the capture of th party office by the ruling TMC.

“It was a pre-planned plot to murder me. The TMC leadership has been planning to kill me since the last few months. On Sunday, police officers acted as the henchmen of the TMC to execute the task. By god’s grace, I somehow survived,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said that Singh’s allegation was right, adding that he had informed the BJP top leadership about it.

The Barrackpore MP was admitted to the ICU of Apollo Gleneagles hospital in Kolkata after sustaining a head injury during a clash between his party workers and the police at Shyamnaagar on Sunday. Singh’s clothes were splattered with blood during the clash. He was first treated at a hospital in the district and later transferred to Kolkata.

The Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee has, however, termed the allegations as baseless. State Food Supplies Minister and senior TMC leader Jyotipriyo Mullick said that Singh was injured by his own supporters during the scuffle with police.

“If you go through the video footage, you will see the truth,” he said.

Earlier, Singh had claimed that Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma had struck him, causing a serious injury on his head at the behest of the Trinamool Congress.

The West Bengal Police had on Monday, however, issued statement alleging that the violence was well planned and aimed to disrupt peace in the region. Police said that Singh was responsible for carrying out attacks on police personnel.