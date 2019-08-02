TMC launches new online campaign ‘Mamata My Pride’, say party sources

Buffeted by reverses in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the West Bengal chief minister on Monday had launched helpline number 9137091370 and website www.didikebolo.com to enable people to have a direct interface with party functionaries. (PTI photo)

Three days after launching a massive outreach campaign, the Trinamool Congress leadership on Friday launched a new online campaign, where people would share with netizens why they were proud of the achievements of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC came out with a new twitter page and hashtag ‘Amar Gorbo Mamata’ (Mamata My Pride) where netizens were asked to describe why they feel Banerjee is their pride, given the kind of developmental work her government has done in the last eight years.

“On Twitter and on other social media platform, people can share their experiences on why they are proud of Mamata Banerjee. They would share those experiences on ‘Amar Gorbo Mamata’. We are all proud of our Didi, now we would get to know other’s experiences and share them on social media,” a senior TMC leader said.

