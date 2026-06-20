A major internal conflict has erupted within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after debit operations of three party-linked bank accounts holding nearly Rs 440 crore were frozen following complaints from rebel MLAs who have sought an investigation into the source of the funds.

This development has intensified the power struggle inside the opposition party over control of its organisational structure and financial resources following its recent electoral setback.

News agency PTI quoted senior police officials, who said that three accounts maintained with a private sector bank have been placed under a “debit freeze,” preventing any withdrawals or outward transactions. However, deposits and inward credits into the accounts can continue.

Rebel MLAs seek criminal probe into fund origins

The freeze comes after 10 MLAs aligned with Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee filed complaints with the cyber crime police station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate demanding registration of an FIR and a detailed investigation into the accounts.

In their complaint, the ministers questioned the origin of funds deposited in the accounts and called for an inquiry into transactions linked to them.

According to documents submitted to investigators, the MLAs urged authorities to determine whether the funds originated from legitimate sources or were linked to alleged illegal activities, including suspected cut-money collections, diversion of public funds and proceeds from financial scams.

One of the complaints reportedly said that funds generated through “misuse of influence, dishonest financial dealings and unlawful collection of money” may have been routed into the accounts.

Internal battle over party finances deepens

The banking action comes amid an escalating internal battle within the party between factions led by former minister Aroop Biswas and Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee.

The conflict reportedly centres around control of the party’s financial machinery after TMC’s defeat in the recent assembly elections.

Quoting sources within the party, PTI reported that senior leaders loyal to Mamata Banerjee were aware of the freeze but were waiting for formal communication from authorities.

“We have heard that the three accounts have been frozen. We will know the exact details by this evening,” a senior MLA close to the leadership said.

Aroop Biswas had earlier sought freeze on accounts

The latest controversy follows a letter written days earlier by Aroop Biswas to the concerned bank seeking protection of the party’s financial deposits and suspension of transactions.

Biswas had argued that party funds, estimated to exceed Rs 500 crore, should remain untouched until the internal leadership dispute over control of the organisation is resolved.

However, while Biswas had sought freezing of accounts over administrative concerns, rebel legislators have now pushed the matter into more serious legal territory by demanding a criminal investigation into the source of the funds themselves.

Fresh controversy over party treasurer position

Adding another layer to the dispute, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said Aroop Biswas no longer has authority over the party’s financial matters.

Ghosh said Biswas had earlier served as treasurer, but the party’s executive committee had unanimously appointed Subhasish Chakraborty as the new treasurer during a meeting held on June 5.

“To remove any confusion, it must be stated clearly that Aroop Biswas was once the party treasurer. However, at the executive committee meeting held on June 5, it was unanimously decided that Subhasish Chakraborty would be the treasurer. Since then, he has been discharging that responsibility,” Ghosh said.