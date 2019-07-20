TMC delegation detained at Varanasi airport on way to Sonbhadra, Derek O’Brien shares video

TMC leaders at dharna at the airport. (Photo: twittter/AITCofficial)

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs was detained Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Saturday while on way to Sonbhadra to meet the families of victim’s of last week’s shootout. The leaders sat on a dharna outside the airport in protest against their detention. The development comes a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained and stopped from visiting Sonbhadra where 10 tribals were gunned down during a clash over a land dispute.

Senior TMC MP Derek O’Brien, in a video message on Twitter said, “We just landed at the Varanasi airport. The ADM and SP are here. They told us that the delegation have been detained. We told them it cannot be Section 144 since only three of us. Our intention is to proceed to the BHU trauma centre to meet the injured and then we wish to visit the spot at Sonbhadra. They are saying we have been detained but we have asked them under what sections.”

Dharna by Trinamool MPs near airport tarmac started at 9.30, continues. DM met MPs at 12 &informed that police will escort us to BHU TraumaCentre to meet docs attending the injured.After that,permission notwithstanding,deleg wishes to proceed to spot of #SonbhadraMassacre pic.twitter.com/qedSy5AtoU — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 20, 2019

Slamming the detention as undemocratic, a TMC leader told Indian Express, “Whatever has happened is undemocratic. Seems like the government there in Uttar Pradesh has implemented undeclared emergency.”

Later, after meeting the familes of the injured, he tweeted another video.

Video #Update After meeting families of those injured, Trinamool delegation stopped from proceeding to #SonbhadraMassacre spot. We shall continue our dharna at Varanasi airport: @derekobrienmp WATCH pic.twitter.com/dzMv7EHuD5 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 20, 2019

Meanwhile, family members of Sonbhadra victims met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Mirzapur’s Chunar guest house where she was detained on Friday, an ANI report said. As many as 12 members of the affected families met the Congress leader at the guesthouse.

“Finally met the families of the Ubbha massacre. What they have been through is unimaginably brutal and unjust. Every single Indian should stand with them in the name of humanity”, she tweeted later.