  • MORE MARKET STATS

TMC claims all differences sorted out, but Suvendu Adhikari yet to break silence

By: |
December 2, 2020 12:06 PM

Suvendu, a mass leader with considerable clout in over three dozens of assembly constituencies, is an asset for Mamata Banerjee who can not afford to let him go as she faces the toughest battle ahead of her in 2021.

Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal, Trinamool Elections, Suvendu Adhikari resignation, West Bengal Elections 2021, Bengal polls, Mamata Banerjee, Bengal newsSuvendu Adhikari, the face of the Nandigram movement, had resigned from Mamata Banerjee cabinet on last Friday. (PTI)

Trinamool Congress reaches out to Suvendu Adhikari: Days after its heavyweight minister resigned from the cabinet, chief minister Mamata Banerjee dispatched top TMC leaders to pacify disgruntled Suvendu Adhikari amid buzz over his probable shift from the party to rival BJP. Among the leaders who met Suvendu were veteran party MP Saugata Roy, senior leader and MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, Abhishek Banerjee, and election strategist Prashant Kishor. After the meeting that happened in North Kolkata, Saugata Roy said that all issues with Suvendu were sorted out.

“We met Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday. An earlier decision was reinforced that he will stay in TMC only without any question of joining BJP. Suvendu will clarify whatever he wants to via a press conference,” Roy said.

Related News

While TMC has claimed that all differences with the disgruntled leader have been sorted out, the man at the centre, Suvendu Adhikari, is yet to confirm the same. Reports suggest that various calls and messages to Suvendu seeking his version of what transpired in the meetings went unanswered, leaving room for speculation that all might not be well despite the claims made by the TMC.

Suvendu, a mass leader with considerable clout in over three dozens of assembly constituencies, is an asset for Mamata Banerjee who can not afford to let him go as she faces the toughest battle ahead of her in 2021. After Nandigram — an anti-land acquisition movement that paved the way for Mamata to become CM, Suvendu became the second most powerful person in the TMC. It was Suvendu who galvanised unprecedented support for the movement that made TMC a powerful force in Bengal.

But this power equation between him and Mamata began to change after the latter allowed her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishor to have a bigger say in party matters. Gradually, Abhishek Banerjee replaced Suvendu from the number two position in TMC. Prashant Kishor carried more weight than him when it came to election matters. These developments did not go down well with Suvendu who slowly started distancing himself from the TMC. He first resigned from the post of chairman of Hooghly River Bridge Commission and then from the Cabinet.

The buzz is that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), although the saffron party has maintained that Suvendu’s exit from the West Bengal government is the TMC’s internal matter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. TMC claims all differences sorted out but Suvendu Adhikari yet to break silence
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farmers Protest LIVE: Noida-link road shut as farmers continue to block entry points to Delhi
2120 minutes, a master strategist and a ‘u-turn’: How Trinamool Congress ‘solved’ Suvendu Adhikari crisis
3Trinamool Congress vs Jagdeep Dhankhar once again; Ruling party seeks Bengal Guv’s removal ‘immediately’