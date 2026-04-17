The political climate in poll-bound West Bengal reached a boiling point on Friday as the Income Tax (IT) Department launched a series of coordinated searches targeting senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership.

After several summons, officials of the Income Tax Department on Friday held searches at the residence and election office of party heavyweight Debasish Kumar, who is party candidate from the Rashbehari Assembly seat.

A key Trinamool leader of South Kolkata, Kumar was questioned on two occasions by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a land grabbing case.

As per reports published by The Hindu, the raids were carried out at his home as well election office on Manoharpukur Road.

TMC workers have alleged that important documents relating to elections, including a list of booth level agents, were seized by Income tax officials as a part of their targeted raids.

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TMC reacts

The raids conducted on Friday have triggered sharp political reactions from the Trinamool Congress. TMC’s senior leadership has accused the union government of attempting to harass party candidates by using the state machinery.

As per reports, TMC workers gathered near the sites where the raids were held and raised slogans against the BJP. Rashbehari, a key constituency in south Kolkata, is witnessing a contest between Trinamool Congress’s Debasish Kumar and BJP’s Swapan Dasgupta.

Raids by Income Tax officials were also held at the residence of Kumar Saha, a senior member of the Trinamool Congress from south Kolkata.

Notably summons have been issued to other Trinamool candidates contesting the Assembly elections. Manab Kumar Parua, TMC’s candidate for the Bhangabanpur region was asked to appear before the NIA officials earlier this month.

ED had issued summons to the family members of Bidhannagar TMC candidate Sujit Bose.

Notably this development comes shortly after Pratik Chandel, co-founder and director of the political consultancy firm I-PAC, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

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I-PAC is currently managing the TMC’s 2026 campaign. The ED’s inquiry into Chandel is reportedly linked to a money-laundering nexus associated with a long-running West Bengal coal scam.

Elections to the West Bengal Assembly are being held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Kolkata and its adjoining areas will vote in the second phase on April 29.