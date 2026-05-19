In a dramatic political development ahead of the fresh election in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan on Tuesday (May 19) announced his decision to step away from the contest just hours before campaigning officially concluded.

The fresh poll for the Falta seat is scheduled to take place on May 21 after the Election Commission of India ordered a repoll citing “serious electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” during the second phase of the Assembly elections held on April 29.

Khan cites development package for Falta

Announcing his withdrawal, Khan said his decision was influenced by a special development package promised for the constituency by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

“I had dreamt of transforming Falta into a ‘golden Falta’. The chief minister has announced that a special package will be given for the constituency. Keeping the interests of the people in mind, I am stepping aside from the repoll,” Khan said.

Calling himself a “son of the soil”, the TMC leader added that his decision was aimed at ensuring peace, development and prosperity for the people of Falta.

Announcement coincides with BJP campaign

Khan’s announcement came while Adhikari was campaigning in Falta for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Debangshu Panda.

The development triggered immediate political attention given the high-profile nature of the repoll and the already tense political atmosphere in the state following the Assembly election results.

Meanwhile, an Election Commission official said that a candidate’s decision to withdraw or step aside from an election remained a personal choice.

Falta repoll follows controversy during second phase voting

The repoll in Falta was ordered after the Election Commission flagged alleged irregularities and disturbances during voting on April 29.

The constituency had already attracted attention earlier during the election campaign after a purported video involving police poll observer Ajay Pal Sharma went viral. In the clip, Sharma was allegedly seen threatening Khan, triggering a political controversy.

At the time, Khan publicly said that he was not intimidated by threats.

Legal relief from Calcutta High Court

In another development linked to the controversy, the Calcutta High Court on Monday directed that no coercive action be taken against Khan in connection with cases registered against him until May 26.

BJP dominated Assembly election results

The Falta repoll comes shortly after the BJP registered a sweeping victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 of the 293 seats. The TMC secured 80 seats.

The result of the Falta repoll is scheduled to be announced on May 24.