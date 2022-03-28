TMC, BJP MLAs come to blows in Bengal Assembly over Birbhum killings; 5 BJP members suspended

Five BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, have been suspended from the Assembly, until further notice, following the clash.

The West Bengal Assembly plunged into pandemonium on Monday as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over “worsening” law and order situation in the state. Five BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, have been suspended from the Assembly, until further notice, following the clash.

Soon after the scuffle, around 25 BJP MLAs led by Adhikari walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House. He alleged that the TMC brought 8-10 police personnel in civil dress inside the assembly to clash with BJP MLAs.

“MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly… At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue,” Adhikari said.

TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly. “Few of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP,” he said.

The BJP MLAs trooped into the Well of the House and started shouting slogans against the chief minister. Speaker Biman Banerjee repeatedly requested opposition MLAs to take their seat but they continued their protest. After around half an hour, the MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress also came to the Well and were involved in an altercation with opposition members.

At least eight people, including women and children, were charred to death after Bhadu Sheikh, a deputy pradhan owing allegiance to the TMC, was murdered on Monday, triggering attacks in the village. The eight people died after assailants set several houses on fire. The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the killings in Bogtui.