TMC, BJP members exchange heated words in Lok Sabha after Locket Chatterjee raises political violence issue

Members of the TMC and BJP on Wednesday exchanged heated words in the Lok Sabha after Locket Chatterjee of the saffron party raised the issue of political violence in West Bengal.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Chatterjee launched an attack on the West Bengal government over the law and order situation in the state. She claimed over 100 BJP workers have been killed in political violence after civic body polls and 15 after the Lok Sabha polls. Chatterjee also blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the political violence which prompted TMC members to launch a counter attack.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and his fellow party MP tried to counter it. BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh Guman Singh Damor accused the Congress in the state of targeting his party workers. Damor said the state government should be dismissed if it cannot handle the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh. Geeta Koda of the Congress raised the issue of mob-lynching in Jharkhand.

Questioning the law and order situation in the state, she said Jharkhand witnessed four cases of mob lynching alone this year. She also demanded justice for the youth killed in the lynching incident.