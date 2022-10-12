TMC, BJP engage in war of words over Sourav Ganguly; Here’s why

After news of Roger Binny replacing Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president started doing the rounds, Trinamool Congress on Tuesday blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and called it an act of “political vendetta” against the former Indian captain. TMC claimed that the BJP was “trying to humiliate” Ganguly for not joining BJP ahead of the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections.

According to reports, Ganguly was given the option of being the IPL chairman. However, he wanted to carry on as the BCCI chief. With Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah continuing as the BCCI Secretary, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asked if Shah can get a second run, why not Ganguly, adding that it was an example of “political vendetta.”

Ghosh pointed out that the BJP had tried to create a perception in Bengal that Ganguly was going to join the party ahead of the Assembly elections.

“We are not commenting directly on this matter. But since the BJP floated such propaganda during and after the polls, it will surely be the responsibility of the BJP to respond to such speculations (that politics is behind Ganguly not getting a second term as BCCI chief). It seems the BJP is trying to humiliate Sourav,” the TMC state general secretary said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Dismissing TMC’s allegations, BJP said that the party never approached Ganguly in the first place. “We don’t know when the BJP tried to induct Sourav Ganguly into the party. Sourav Ganguly is a cricketing legend. Some people are now shedding crocodile tears about the changes in the BCCI. Did they have any role when he took over as BCCI president? The Trinamool should stop politicising every issue,” BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said, as reported by PTI.

In the run up to the Bengal assembly polls last year, Ganguly was touted as Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s main challenger. Despite having close ties with both TMC and BJP, Ganguly never expressed any desire to join politics. Ganguly, even, hosted top BJP leaders including Amit Shah at his residence for dinner earlier this year. After speculations were rife that Ganguly might join BJP, the BCCI chief said that the dinner was nothing but a private affair, not political in nature.



(With inputs from PTI)