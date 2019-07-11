Tiware dam breach: Rescue operation enters 9th day, three still missing

(Image source: ANI)

Search and rescue operations at Tiware dam in Maharashtra’s coastal Ratnagiri continued for the ninth day after a breach in the dam on July 2. So far, 20 bodies have been recovered and three people are still missing, news agency ANI reported. The search operation is being conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state police personnel.

The Tiware Dam breach took place on the intervening night of July 2 and July 3 after torrential rains. The breach led to a flood-like situation in villages downstream.

The Devendra Fadnavis government ordered a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the Dam breach incident in Ratnagiri. Family members of the victims have said after they saw cracks in November 2018, they had approached the district administration urging them to carry out repair work.

The issue over the jurisdiction complicated the matter as both Dapoli and Chiplun tehsil offices ignored the application by the villagers, a relative of one of the victims was quoted as saying by India Today.

Rescue operations continue for the 9th day at Tiware dam in Ratnagiri to find out remaining missing people. 20 bodies have been recovered so far, three are still missing. The dam was breached on the intervening night of July 2 & July 3. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/cps3qp81oh — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan has also reportedly confirmed that the locals in the area had reported cracks in the dam. He has also been asked by the Maharashtra CM to visit affected areas and provide relief to families that have been affected by the tragedy.

CM Fadnavis is in touch with the district administration to keep track of the relief and rescue operations.

Earlier this week, News agency PTI reported there are 297 dams in Maharashtra having “rectifiable deficiencies” that need immediate attention while another 1,055 dams have some minor problems.

Out of those 297 dams with rectifiable deficiencies, 94 dams happen to be above 30 metres in height and are deemed as Class I structures whereas the rest of the 203 dams have been termed Class II with heights between 15-30 metres, an official told the news agency.

State Water Conservation minister and Shiv Sena leader Tanaji Sawant had created a controversy on the matter by saying that crabs were responsible for the Tiware dam breach. He said that the breach had been caused due to a large number of crabs gathering around the dam.