Cops vs lawyers: Kiren Rijiju tweets support for Delhi Police, deletes it minutes later

Delhi Police-Lawyers clash: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday came out in support of police personnel in wake of incidents of on-duty policemen being indiscriminately attacked by lawyers surfacing on social media. Rijiju took to Twitter to say that being a cop is the most ‘thankless job’. He said that the police officers put their lives on the line every day, but they are “damned if they do and damned if they don’t”. The minister made these remarks while commenting on a video post in which a police constable can be seen getting thrashed by a lawyer, reportedly outside the Saket court complex.

To the post that reads ‘Khakhi going down to the worse’, Rijiju said: “Being a cop is a thankless job. But they don’t do it for thanks. Police officers put their lives on the line every day. They are damned if they do and damned even if they don’t. What gets lost in all the anti-police rhetoric is the family left at home while a policeman serves.” He, however, deleted the tweet later. He, however, had not mentioned the clash between lawyers and Delhi police that took place at Tis Hazari Court complex last week.

Last week on Saturday, a clash broke out between police and lawyers over a parking issue. According to Tis Hazari Bar Association Secretary Jaiveer Singh Chauhan, a lawyer’s car hit a police jail van following which an argument broke out between him and the police. “The lawyer was then taken inside a lockup and beaten up badly. The SHO had also come but was not allowed inside the lockup. The district judges of the central and west district, along with six other judges went there but were unable to let the lawyer out,” Chauhan was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Bar Association Secretary further claimed that the police personnel manhandled the lawyers and this was an incident of complete negligence by them. Following this, a police vehicle was set on fire and eight others were vandalised during the clash. At least 10 police personnel and several lawyers were injured during the fracas. Meanwhile, police personnel are protesting and raising slogans ‘we want justice’ outside the Police Head Quarters at ITO.