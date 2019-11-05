Tis Hazari Court violence, Delhi Police protest LIVE UPDATES: L-G to hear both sides amid unprecedented showdown by cops

Police personnel gather outside the police headquarters ITO to protest the assault on policemen following clashes with lawyers at Tis Hazari on Saturday.

Tis Hazari clash LIVE: Delhi Lieutenant General Anil Baijal has said he will hear both the sides amid an unprecedented protest by Delhi Police personnel against lawyers in the wake of Tis Hazari Court violence incident last week.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik urged the protesting cops to maintain peace and resume work. He said that an FIR has been registered in the incidents in which police personnel were assaulted. “We are addressing the anger (of police personnel) caused by these incidents. Discussions are underway, senior officials are addressing all the concerns,” the commissioner said.

Hundreds of police personnel today gathered outside the police headquarters to protest the assault on cops following a clash with lawyers at Tis Hazari Court Complex on Saturday. At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured in the clash and many vehicles were set on fire during following the fight between police and lawyers. Days after the incident, a police constable was beaten up by lawyers outside the Saket Court.

This triggered a massive protest by policemen who are now demanding action against those involved in the attack. Addressing the police personnel, Patnaik urged them to resume work and said: “We have to behave like a disciplined force. The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty.” He further said the last few days had been testing for the cops. “A judicial enquiry is underway and I request you to have faith in the process,” he told the cops.