Tis Hazari Court violence, Delhi Police protest LIVE UPDATES: L-G to hear both sides amid unprecedented showdown by cops

Tis Hazari clash LIVE: Delhi Lieutenant General Anil Baijal has said he will hear both the sides amid an unprecedented protest by Delhi Police personnel against lawyers in the wake of Tis Hazari Court violence incident last week.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik urged the protesting cops to maintain peace and resume work. He said that an FIR has been registered in the incidents in which police personnel were assaulted. “We are addressing the anger (of police personnel) caused by these incidents. Discussions are underway, senior officials are addressing all the concerns,” the commissioner said.
Hundreds of police personnel today gathered outside the police headquarters to protest the assault on cops following a clash with lawyers at Tis Hazari Court Complex on Saturday. At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured in the clash and many vehicles were set on fire during following the fight between police and lawyers. Days after the incident, a police constable was beaten up by lawyers outside the Saket Court.
This triggered a massive protest by policemen who are now demanding action against those involved in the attack. Addressing the police personnel, Patnaik urged them to resume work and said: “We have to behave like a disciplined force. The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty.” He further said the last few days had been testing for the cops. “A judicial enquiry is underway and I request you to have faith in the process,” he told the cops.
Highlights
Protecting cops have demanded the reinstatement of suspended police officials, compensation to injured police personnel, strict action against lawyers, appeal against High Court order in the Supreme Court.
The Bar Council of India has asked various bar bodies to identify lawyers indulging in hooliganism. BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said that sparing such "rowdy elements" is tarnishing the image of the institution and it is the inaction of bar bodies that encourage these lawyers. He said that the incidents of beating policemen on a bike by some of Saket lawyers and assault of an auto driver are most unfortunate and Bar Council of India was not going to tolerate it.
Delhi Police personnel hold placard with a picture of former Delhi Special Commissioner of Police, Kiran Bedi that reads 'We need you', outside the Police Head Quarters at ITO. They are protesting against the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday. Personnel also raises slogans of 'Humara CP (Commissioner of Police) kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho' outside the Police Head Quarters.
Delhi Police have registered two FIRs in connection with violence outside Saket District Court on Monday. One FIR filed on the complaint given by the police officer who was thrashed by a lawyer and another on the complaint of a taxi driver who was hit with a steel rod.