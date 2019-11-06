Setback for Delhi Police: HC dismisses review petition, bars coercive action against lawyers

A fresh attack on a constable by lawyers outside Saket Court triggered a massive protest by police personnel on Tuesday.

Tis Hazari Court clash: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the review petition filed by Delhi Police seeking clarification on its earlier order which said no coercive action be taken against advocates should not be applicable on the subsequent incidents. It upheld status quo in the matter, meaning that the bar on coercive action against lawyers involved in the clash with cops at Tiz Hazari Court Complex on Saturday will continue till the judicial inquiry constituted by the court concludes.

The High Court said that its previous order (passed on Sunday) directing that no coercive action would be taken against any lawyers on the basis of two FIRs lodged with regard to the Saturday incident was meant for that incident only. The court also said that the judicial inquiry panel, which was set up to look into the Tis Hazari clash, will continue to function without any influence of the observation made by this court.

On Sunday, the High Court had ordered that no coercive action be taken against the lawyers who had indulged in the scuffle with Delhi Police at Tiz Hazari Court. However, a fresh attack on a constable by lawyers outside Saket Court triggered a massive protest by police personnel on Tuesday.

Thousands of policemen staged a massive protest outside the police headquarters and put forward a number of demands including the filing of a review petition in the High Court.

The Ministry of Home Affairs filed a petition seeking clarification and modification in the order passed by the High Court on Saturday. However, the court today dismissed the application filed by the MHA, saying that the order was self-explanatory and there was nothing to modify.

The court also dismissed another application of Police seeking permission to lodge an FIR against lawyers in Saket District Court incident, reported ANI.

The Centre in its petition had urged the court to clarify whether its previous order creates no impediment in taking action against any further illegalities. The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs in connection with the assault on a cop by a lawyer outside Saket Court Complex.