Trying time for us, maintain peace: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik tells cops protesting against attack by lawyers

Tis Hazari court clash: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday appealed to all protesting personnel to maintain peace and return to their duties. He said that it was a trying time for the Delhi police and they needed to fulfil the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the national capital. “I appeal to all to maintain peace. It’s trying time for us. We need to fulfil the responsibility of maintaining and assuring law and order. It is expected from us that we the protectors of law will continue to assure law and order in the capital,” the commissioner said while addressing personnel who staged a protest outside the department headquarters after being attacked by lawyers.

Patnaik said that there had been certain incidents in the capital which the police handled very well. “The situation is improving after that,” the top cop said while referring to the clash that broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court Complex on Saturday.

The Delhi Police today submitted a detailed report to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the clash in which at least 20 security personnel and several lawyers were injured. According to PTI, the Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to the incident and the action taken after that. The report, however, does not contain the details of what happened after the Tis Hazari incident, including an incident on Monday in which a group of lawyers assaulted a policeman outside the Saket court, the news agency reported.

Speaking on what led to the clash on Saturday, Tis Hazari Bar Association Secretary Jaiveer Singh Chauhan said that a lawyer’s car had hit a police jail vehicle following which an argument broke out between him and the police personnel. He said that later the police took the lawyer inside a lockup and beaten up badly. This triggered a massive uproar by lawyers who went on a rampage and vandalised a number of vehicles.

On Monday, a police constable was thrashed by a lawyer outside the Saket Court, the video of the incident later went viral evoking tough responses from some current and former police officers. The IPS Association condemned the development and said: “Incident involving police and lawyers unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in the public domain. Countrywide, police stand in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault and humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break the law, by anyone!”

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP of Shesh Paul Vaid said that he was saddened to see such treatment meted out to Police officers who spend their entire lives protecting civil society and maintaining law and order.