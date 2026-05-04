Thiruvallur Tiruvannamalai Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Velu. K IND Awaited
Adhithya Palanisamy. A IND Awaited
Ananth. A. M IND Awaited
Anbalagan. M IND Awaited
Arul Anand. V IND Awaited
Arul Arumugam Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Arul. K IND Awaited
Benny Rajan. C.J Republican Party of India (Athawale) Awaited
Elumalai. A S/O Arumugam IND Awaited
Elumalai. C BJP Awaited
Elumalai. C S/O Chinnakuzhanthai IND Awaited
Elumalai. C S/O Chinnarasu IND Awaited
Kannan. P Veerath Thiyagi Viswanathadoss Thozhilalarkal Katchi Awaited
Kothandapani. B IND Awaited
Maheswari. R IND Awaited
Malli. S Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Marikkannu. E IND Awaited
Moorthy. P IND Awaited
Nakkiran. A Thamizhaka Padaippalar Makkal Katchi Awaited
Palani. N IND Awaited
Raja. V IND Awaited
Ramesh. V IND Awaited
Salam .M IND Awaited
Velu. E.V DMK Awaited
Velu. V Anti Corruption Dynamic Party Awaited
Venkatesan. M IND Awaited
Vignesh. M IND Awaited
Vignesh. S Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Vijayakumar. S Naadaalum Makkal Katchi Awaited
Counting of votes for the Tiruvannamalai assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Tiruvannamalai Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 87.17% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Tiruvannamalai assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Tiruvannamalai with a margin of 94673 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Tiruvannamalai assembly elections?

Tiruvannamalai Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name E V Velu S Thanigaivel 94673
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam Bharatiya Janta Party

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
E V Velu
2016
DMK-flag
Velu,e.v.
2011
DMK-flag
E.v.velu

Tiruvannamalai Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Tiruvannamalai Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.