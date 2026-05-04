Tiruvannamalai Tiruvadanai Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A Dinesh Kumar IND Awaited
A Mani IND Awaited
A Muthusamy BSP Awaited
A Segu Ali Uduman IND Awaited
Alagarsamy Pandian IND Awaited
Alla Pichai IND Awaited
B Sikkandar IND Awaited
Devasitham IND Awaited
K Kaleeswaran Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
M.Keerthika AIADMK Awaited
M.Vijay IND Awaited
Ms Abdul Bakki IND Awaited
N Anbu Bagurudeen IND Awaited
N Premnath Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
R Ilaiyaraja Indhu Dravida Makkal Katchi Awaited
R Thilageswaran IND Awaited
Rajeev Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Rm. Karumanickam INC Awaited
S Suresh Kasini Venthan All India Forward Bloc Awaited
S.Balusamy Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
Sakthik Kumar IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Tiruvadanai assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

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What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Tiruvadanai Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 76.85% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Tiruvadanai assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Indian National Congress candidate won from Tiruvadanai with a margin of 13852 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Tiruvadanai assembly elections?

Tiruvadanai Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Karumanickam K C Animuthu 13852
Party Name Indian National Congress All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
INC-flag
Karumanickam
2016
AIADMK-flag
Karunaas
2011
DMK-flag
Suba Thangavelan

Tiruvadanai Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Tiruvadanai Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.