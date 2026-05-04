Tiruchirappalli East Election Results 2026 Live: Check Tiruchirappalli Tiruchirappalli East election results, trends, winning and runner-up candidates
Tiruchirappalli East Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Track the latest election vote-counting results and winning and losing candidates in Tiruchirappalli East here. Here you will find real-time updates as vote counting proceeds for Tiruchirappalli East in Tamil-nadu Assembly Election Result 2026.
All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam
Awaited
Dr.Krishnasamy .V
Naam Tamilar Katchi
Awaited
G.Rajasekaran
AIADMK
Awaited
G.Sebastian Anand
IND
Awaited
J. Robert Christy
IND
Awaited
Kannan .S
IND
Awaited
N. Gobinath
Puthiya Tamilagam
Awaited
P. Charles Sagayaraj
IND
Awaited
P. Rajendran
IND
Awaited
R. Elangovan
BSP
Awaited
R. Muthukumar
Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi
Awaited
Royal Raja
Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi
Awaited
S. Inigo Irudayaraj
DMK
Awaited
S. Panneer Selvam
IND
Awaited
Sukumar S
Thamizhaka Padaippalar Makkal Katchi
Awaited
T. Gangai Ulaganathan
IND
Awaited
Vijaia Mohanaaji .Ma
Vidial Valarchi Perani
Awaited
Vijay .K
All India Jananayaka Makkal Kazhagam
Awaited
Counting of votes for the Tiruchirappalli-east assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.
What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?
Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.
Tamil Nadu Tiruchirappalli-east Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details
In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 81.77% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.
Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Tiruchirappalli-east assembly election results?
In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Tiruchirappalli-east with a margin of 53797 votes.
Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Tiruchirappalli-east assembly elections?
Tiruchirappalli-east Assembly
Winner
Runner-Up
Margin(votes)
Candidate Name
Inigo Irudayaraj,s.
Vellamandi Natarajan,n.
53797
Party Name
Dravida Munetra Kazhagam
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Results in Past elections
Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
Inigo Irudayaraj,S.
2016
Natarajan .n.
2011
R. Manoharan
Tiruchirappalli-east Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Tiruchirappalli-east Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live
Disclaimer: The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.