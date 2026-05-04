Tiruchirappalli Tiruchirappalli-east Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Anand Selvaraj National Maha Sabha Party Awaited
C. Joseph Vijay Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
C. Nanda Kumar All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Dr.Krishnasamy .V Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
G.Rajasekaran AIADMK Awaited
G.Sebastian Anand IND Awaited
J. Robert Christy IND Awaited
Kannan .S IND Awaited
N. Gobinath Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
P. Charles Sagayaraj IND Awaited
P. Rajendran IND Awaited
R. Elangovan BSP Awaited
R. Muthukumar Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi Awaited
Royal Raja Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
S. Inigo Irudayaraj DMK Awaited
S. Panneer Selvam IND Awaited
Sukumar S Thamizhaka Padaippalar Makkal Katchi Awaited
T. Gangai Ulaganathan IND Awaited
Vijaia Mohanaaji .Ma Vidial Valarchi Perani Awaited
Vijay .K All India Jananayaka Makkal Kazhagam Awaited
Counting of votes for the Tiruchirappalli-east assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Tiruchirappalli-east Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 81.77% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Tiruchirappalli-east assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Tiruchirappalli-east with a margin of 53797 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Tiruchirappalli-east assembly elections?

Tiruchirappalli-east Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Inigo Irudayaraj,s. Vellamandi Natarajan,n. 53797
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Inigo Irudayaraj,S.
2016
AIADMK-flag
Natarajan .n.
2011
AIADMK-flag
R. Manoharan

Tiruchirappalli-east Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Tiruchirappalli-east Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.