Namakkal Tiruchengodu Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Arjunan L K IND Awaited
Arulprakasam S IND Awaited
Arunraj K G Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Balaji Chezhian P IND Awaited
Chinnathambi K Republican Party of India (Athawale) Awaited
Deepakrajan V IND Awaited
Dhanapal Subramaniyam Anaithinthiya Anna Dravida Makkal Seyal katchi Awaited
Dhinesh Karikalan IND Awaited
Eswaran E R DMK Awaited
Eswaran M IND Awaited
Maheshkumar N IND Awaited
Munusamy A T Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi Awaited
Palanisamy K IND Awaited
Rajakumar P IND Awaited
Ramesh S IND Awaited
Revanth S N IND Awaited
Revathi K Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Saravanasundaram S IND Awaited
Satheeskumar P IND Awaited
Sharavanan A K Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Srmt Sekar Alias Chandrasekar R AIADMK Awaited
Thirukkumaran P Makkal Munnetra Katchi Awaited
Viswanathan P IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Tiruchengodu assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Tiruchengodu Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 90.05% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Tiruchengodu assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Tiruchengodu with a margin of 2862 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Tiruchengodu assembly elections?

Tiruchengodu Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Eswaran E R Saraswathi Pon 2862
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Eswaran E R
2016
AIADMK-flag
Saraswathi.pon
2011
DMDK-flag
Sampathkumar

Tiruchengodu Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Tiruchengodu Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.