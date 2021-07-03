  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tirath Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM; BJP MLAs likely to elect new leader today

By: |
July 03, 2021 9:54 AM

After his resignation, Rawat said that he felt right to resign given the constitutional crisis as bypolls cannot be held at present due to COVID-19.

Tirath Singh Rawat, uttrakhand CM resign, NDA government, Governor Baby Rani Maurya, handing over resignation to JP NaddaRawat had been camping in Delhi for the past three days and met with the party top brass

Barely four months after taking charge, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from the post of Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Friday evening. Rawat handed over his resignation to the Governor amid talks of a change in guard ahead of assembly elections scheduled in the state next year.

After his resignation, Rawat said that he felt right to resign given the constitutional crisis as bypolls cannot be held at present due to COVID-19.

Related News

The BJP legislative party is likely to meet today to elect a new leader.

Rawat had been camping in Delhi for the past three days and met with the party top brass. Before handing over his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya, he met party president JP Nadda and handed over his resignation to him as well.

A Member of Parliament, Rawat took charge of state in March and had time till September 10 to get elected to the Uttarakhand assembly, but holding byelections appeared unlikely in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Rawat succeeded Trivendra Singh Rawat who had to resign as majority of the MLAs were reportedly unhappy with his work and style of functioning.

Tirath Singh Rawat’s brief stint was ridden with its fair share of controversies. He not only criticized his predecessor’s policy decisions but also embarrassed the party with controversial remarks. His handling of the Kumbh Mela during the pandemic also attracted huge backlash.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Tirath Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM BJP MLAs likely to elect new leader today
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Another change of guard in Uttarakhand? Speculations abuzz amid uncertainty over bypoll
2Andhra Pradesh Mandal parishads, Zila parishad polls: Special officers rule extended up to six months
3SG Tushar Mehta denies meeting Suvendu Adhikari after outcry by Trinamool MPs