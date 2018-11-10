Tipu Sultan jayanti: Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to skip events amid protests by BJP

Amid a raging debate between the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka and the opposition BJP over celebrating Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has decided to skip Saturday’s events, a report in The Indian Express said.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, Kumaraswamy is unwell and doctors have advised him to take rest for three days till Sunday.

“On the advice of doctors, the CM will take three days rest till November 11. He will spend time with family on these days and there will be no official engagements on these days,” it said.

The IE report said that events will be launched by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara of the Congress on Saturday.

The development comes in the backdrop of protests by the BJP across the state against government’s decision to sponsor events for the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of erstwhile Mysore Kingdom.

Deputy CM Parameshwara, who is also the Home Minister, said that the celebrations will take place under tight security. “The BJP protests against Tipu Jayanti celebrations without reason. Tipu fought against the British and we will ensure that the celebrations are held peacefully irrespective of protests by any group,’’ he said.

“The decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti under the aegis of the government was taken a few years ago and this will continue,’’ Parameshwara added.

On its part, the BJP has claimed that Kumaraswamy was staying away from the celebrations due to differences with the Congress over the issue. Several BJP lawmakers have asked the state government not to invite them to attend the programmes.

BJP MP from Mangalore’s Dakshina Kannada Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Kumaraswamy’s decision to allow the Congress to celebrate Tipu Jayanti was aimed at appeasing Siddaramaiah who had in 2014 started Tipu Jayanti celebrations. The celebrations have been marked by protests every year.

Meanwhile, the state police have been asked to remain on high alert to ensure peaceful conduct of events. While Tipu Sultan is considered a freedom fighter by the state government, he is considered a religious bigot by the BJP.