Tipu Jayanti ban: Siddaramaiah uses throwback pic to troll Karnataka CM Yediyurappa over decision

It was Siddaraimaiah who had initiated the practice of celebrating Tipu Jayanti in the state in 2015.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday called out BS Yediyurappa for his alleged double standards in enforcing the ban on the celebration of Tipu Jayanti in the state. Referring to Yediyurappa as ‘Tipu’, Siddaramaiah said the CM has cancelled Tipu Jayanti celebration to please the Sangh Parivar. He shared a picture from 2012 in which chief minister Yediyurappa is seen holding a sword and wearing headgear similar to what Tipu Sultan used to wear.

“BS Yeddyurappa took a sword in his hand and disguised himself as Tipu. Now Tippu has cancelled Jayanti to please the Sangh Parivar,” a translation of Siddaramaiah’s tweet in Kannada along with the picture read.

The statement comes just hours after BS Yediyurappa ordered Kannada and Culture Department not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in Karnataka. The Congress leader opposed the move saying the decision to discontinue Tipu Jayanti was wrong and termed it a big mistake. “Tipu was not recognised just because he was from a minority community but because of his contribution as a ruler. He fought bravely against the British and initiated many development works,” he said.

It was Siddaraimaiah who had initiated the practice of celebrating Tipu Jayanti in the state in 2015. The former chief minister defended his move and said: “Tipu Sultan does not belong to a religion. Property that belongs not only to our state but to the entire country. It was for this reason that I decided to celebrate Tipu Jayanti. The BJP’s move to break up society in the name of caste and religion is not unexpected.”

He further said that Tipu Sultan was the country’s first freedom fighter. “An unrivalled patriot who held the children for the pulse. The Sangh Parivar, who did not participate in the freedom struggle, is not understandable…Tipu Sultan was a martyr who was martyred while fighting the British. The leaders of the BJP, who have embraced communalism in their heads, are ignorant of history,” he said.

The BJP has always been against the celebration of Tipu Jayanti as it believes that the 18th-century ruler of Mysore killed thousands of Hindus during his rule.