Tinsukia killings part of larger campaign of hate, violence, says CPI(M) (Image: Reuters)

Condemning the killing of five persons by suspected militants in Assam’s easternmost Tinsukia district, the CPI(M) Friday alleged that the incident was part of a larger campaign of hate and violence. “Apart from the state government failing to ensure the protection of law and order, these killings are part of a larger campaign of hate and violence. This must be put a stop to,” the party said in a statement. It alleged that the “environment of hate created and fanned by the BJP” in Assam “lies at the root of the murders”.

The party demanded that the Assam government discharge its constitutional responsibilities by providing adequate security to protect the life and properties of religious and linguistic minorities.

Five people from a linguistic minority community were shot dead and two others were injured by gunmen at Kheronibari in Tinsukia district on Thursday night.

Police suspect the gunmen belonged to the ULFA (Independent) faction as they were dressed in battle fatigue, but the outfit has denied its involvement in the attack.