Tinsukia killings: Mamata Banerjee suspects NRC anger behind attack in Assam

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 10:35 AM

Tinsukia killings, Assam Tinsukia killings, NRC, ULFA, Tinsukia attack, Assam NRCIt appears that Banerjee was referring to anger among the people who have not found mention in Assam’s citizenship draft list which was published earlier this year. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned the killing of five people in Tinsukia district of Assam but asked whether this was the outcome of recent NRC development. She did not address this question to anyone but the apparent reference was to the Centre. Five people were shot dead by suspected ULFA (Independent) gunmen at Kheroni in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday night.

Hours after the incident, Banerjee put out a tweet saying: “Terrible news coming out of Assam. We strongly condemn the brutal attack in Tinsukia and the killing of Shyamlal Biswas, Ananta Biswas, Abhinash Biswas, Subodh Das. Is this the outcome of recent NRC development.”

It appears that Banerjee was referring to anger among the people who have not found mention in Assam’s citizenship draft list which was published earlier this year.

PTI has reported that a group of assailants with sophisticated weapons came to the village Dhola-Sadiya bridge and called out five-six people from their house at around 8 pm on Thursday. After they came out, the gunmen opened fire and fled under the cover of darkness.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the killing and said that strong action will be taken against the perpetrators of this dastardly violence. “We will not tolerate such cowardly act,” he told PTI.

The chief minister has also directed state ministers Keshav Mahanta and Tapan Gogoi along with DGP Kuladhar Saikia to visit the spot. “We will not spare the culprits of the killings and they will be brought to book,” Sonowal added. He appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony.

Following the incident, Home minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Chief Minister Sonowal and took stock of the situation. He called it a reprehensible act of mindless violence. “Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal regarding the incident and asked him to take strict possible action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” the Home minister said in a tweet.

