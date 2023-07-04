A day after industrialist and Reliance ADA Group chairman Anil Ambani was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai in connection with an alleged foreign exchange rules violation case registered under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), his wife Tina Ambani appeared before the probe agency on Tuesday.

The allegations are reportedly related to the Pandora Papers case. Earlier, Anil Ambani, 64, had appeared before the central agency on Monday in Mumbai’s Ballard Estate area to record his statement in the case.

Reports indicated that Tina Ambani was asked to appear before the ED on Monday along with her husband but she sought exemption until later this week. However, the ED issued a fresh summons to Tina Ambani for Tuesday.

The investigation against the couple pertains to the possession of certain alleged undisclosed assets abroad and linked movement of funds, sources were quoted as saying by PTI.

The industrialist had appeared before the ED in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

In August last year, the income-tax department issued a notice to Ambani under the anti-black money law for allegedly evading Rs 420 crore in taxes on undisclosed funds of more than Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss bank accounts.