  3. Timeline: Major events in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s political journey

Updated: August 16, 2018 11:45 PM
Atal Bihari Vajpayee (PTI)

1942 – Joins Quit India Movement, jailed during freedom struggle.

1951 – Becomes founder-member of erstwhile Jana Sangh, a precursor to Bharatiya Janata Party.

1957 – Becomes leader of Jana Sangh; elected to Lok Sabha for first time.

1962 – Elected to Rajya Sabha.

1968 – President, Bharatiya Jana Sangh (1968-1973).

1975 – Placed under house arrest during Emergency.

1977 – Becomes founder-member of Janata Party (1977-1980), External Affairs Minister in Janata Party government.

1980 – President, BJP (1980-1986)

1984 – Loses Lok Sabha election to Madhavrao Scindia from his home town Gwalior.

1992 – Conferred Padma Vibhushan.

1996 – Becomes PM, but government lasts only 13 days.

1998 – NDA comes to power again, sworn in as PM for 2nd time. His govt carries out a series of successful nuclear tests at Pokhran and India declares itself a nuclear weapons state. 1999 -Bus journey to Pakistan in February 1999 was widely appreciated for starting a new era of negotiations to resolve the long-pending dispute between the two countries.
* India wins Kargil war, Vajpayee hailed for successful leadership.
* Resigns after his government loses a parliamentary vote of confidence on April 13, 1999.
* Sworn in as PM for third time on October 13, 1999 after his party and its allies regain control.

2001 – Holds Agra Summit with then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf; talks break down.

2004 – NDA loses polls.

2005 – Announces his retirement from politics.

2015 – Conferred Bharat Ratna.

