‘Starting from Bihar’: Prashant Kishor hints at next move after failed talks with Congress

After the hectic round of failed negotiations with the Congress, election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday dropped hints at his next move with a cryptic tweet in which he talked about making a new start from Bihar. He said he would be turning a new page after 10 years of a “rollercoaster ride” in participating in the democracy and helping shape pro-people policies.

“My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Peoples Good Governance. Starting from Bihar,” Kishor wrote in his tweet.

Recently, Kishor had declined the Congress’ offer to join the party as a member of a committee that would work on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While Kishor reportedly wanted a free hand to make some overhauling changes in the party, the Congress was keen on bringing just some incremental changes.

In the past, Kishor was a part of the Bihar politics, joining the JD(U) party in September 2018. He was later expelled from the party in 2020 for “indiscipline”. In February 2022, the poll strategist met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, triggering speculations of a reunion.