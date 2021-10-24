Time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over; no one will be able to disturb the era of development: Amit Shah

Shah also asserted that if the youth join the development of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists will fail in their sinister design.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Jammu today on the second day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said that the time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over and no one can disturb the era of development in the Union Territory. He also said that more investment will come to the region before 2022.

Addressing a public rally, Shah said, “I came to Jammu today to say that time of injustice to the people of Jammu is over, now no one can do injustice to you. Some are trying to disrupt the era of development here, but I want to assure you that no one will be able to disturb the era of development.” He said that both Kashmir and Jammu will now develop together.

Amit Shah said Rs 12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the union territory and the government aims at a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022. Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, his first after the Centre revoked the erstwhile state’s special status and bifurcated it into union territories on August 5, 2019.

“When we introduced new Industrial policy, 3 families that exploited you used to mock who will come here. But due to PM Modi’s feat, Rs 12,000 crore investment has come till now. I want to tell you that Rs 51,000 crore investment will come before 2022…giving lakhs of jobs to youth,” said Amit Shah.

Shah also asserted that if the youth join the development of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists will fail in their sinister design. Hitting out at the regional parties, Shah said that members of three families were asking me what will I give to the UT. “I have come with an account of what I will give. But for 70 years, these three families ruled in Jammu and Kashmir, they should come back with an account of what they gave to the region,” said Shah.

Responding to the prevalent security situation, Amit Shah said, “Some people are raising questions about security. Between 2004-14, 2081 people lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir. 208 people were killed every year. From 2014 to September 2021, 239 people lost their lives. We’re not satisfied as we want to build a situation where nobody loses their lives and terrorism completely ends,” said the Home Minister.

#WATCH | Jammu: HM Amit Shah says, "…Nobody can stop the era of development that has started in J&K. It's the land of temples, of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We won't let the people of disrupt the peace in J&K,succeed" pic.twitter.com/b5GcakuRPe — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

He said that when people of Jammu go to Delhi, they used to take their children for a ride in the Metro but soon Metro will come to Jammu as well. “When the people of Jammu used to go to Delhi, they used to take their children in the metro, after two years, the children do not have to be taken to Delhi to sit in the metro. Metro will come to Jammu, Metro is about to start inside Jammu and Srinagar,” said Shah.