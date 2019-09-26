Time for ‘puppet PM’ to go: Bilawal Bhutto shoots blunt message to Pakistan Army as Imran Khan’s Kashmir rhetoric falls apart

Pakistan PM Imran Khan met with little success as most countries termed ‘Kashmir’ as an internal matter of India, a position that India has long maintained (AP Photo)

Imran Khan is a disappointed man these days, and admittedly so. His attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue has so far yielded little of substance, he has gone on to admit publically at an event on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that the ISI and its Army did train terrorists for ‘jihad’, and that the connection between them was obvious. He has even softened his nuclear threat rhetoric against India and even conceded that there was “no pressure” on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue from global powers. Of course, it has been a hectic week for the Pakistani premier barely a year into his tenure.

And if the failure to gain traction against India from the global powers that be wasn’t enough, dissenting voices have now begun to emerge against Pakistan Imran Khan from within his country. Pakistan’s Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called Khan’s government a “puppet regime” and warned the country’s powerful military establishment to send its ‘selected’ Prime Minister ‘home’ by January or face massive protests. He also termed as irresponsible the PM’s remarks admitting that Pakistan was involved in training terrorists.

“Time for puppets to go. Either selectors and allies act now or by the new year, the people will kick all puppets out,” Bilawal said in a tweet. Bilawal also called Khan a “puppet” in March this year, a clear reference to the control the Islamic nation’s all-powerful military exercises over its political leadership.

They can arrest political workers, censor media but can’t hide incompetence of epic proportions that as reaped havoc on our economy, foreign policy & federation. Time for puppets to go. Either selectors & allies act now our by the new year the people will kick all puppets out. https://t.co/DBnpViKCRf — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) September 24, 2019

Bilawal also targeted Imran Khan government’s decision to arrest former Opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah and put media under censorship.

Hitting out at the Imran Khan-led government for its failure to raise Kashmir issue at the United Nations, falling economic growth and rising inflation that has touched 10.49 per cent in 2018, Bilawal said that the government cannot hide incompetence of epic proportions that has wreaked havoc on the country’s economy, foreign policy and federation.

Khan has been on a nuclear war cry ever since India decided to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories. The Pakistan PM had promised to raise the issue of alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir at international forums.

However, Khan met with little success as most countries termed ‘Kashmir’ as an internal matter of India, a position that India has long maintained. Khan also tried to give the Kashmir issue a religious colour and claimed that the world is silent on the matter only because it is about the sufferings of the people of Kashmir, who are Muslims.

Pakistan’s opposition has time and again targeted Imran Khan government over its failure to assure democratic, human, and economic rights of the people.