Time for India to go back to original lifestyle, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday said that time has come for India to go back to its “original lifestyle” of spirituality, traditional food and love for nature. Addressing the inaugural function of the Forum for Integrated National Security’s Conference Sagar Discourse 2.0″ near here, the vice president also advocated “home grown food security” and spiritual way of life.

“India should think upon the home grown food security. You cannot depend on imported food security. The other small

nations can depend on imported food security but we can’t. We have a huge population,” said Naidu. He said the time has come to go back to “original lifestyle”.

“Peace and spirituality is need of the hour. I am not advocating any religion because religion is a way of worship and spirituality the way forward,” the vice president said. He said one must pursue spirituality in view of all kinds of tensions.

“We must pursue spirituality. We must also train our younger generation about the lifestyle changes and also talk of health,” the vice-president said. He said the Indian food is time-tested and the diet has been decided as per season.

“However, we are opting for instant food which means constant disease. Nothing can be instant. We have to educate our people about the food habits also,” he said. The vice president also said that humans must take care of nature.

“We have to love and live with the nature. Unfortunately, we have neglected the nature as a result of which nature is now taking revenge. We should go back to nature. Nature and culture together is the way forward for all of us for better future. We must take care of nature and nature will take care of us,” Naidu said.

The three-day conference will discuss about the security in space in which various intellectuals, including former defence officers, will participate.