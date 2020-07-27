Time capsule to be placed 2,000 feet under Ram Mandir site in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan will take place on August 5.A time capsule will be placed under 2,000 feet at the Ram temple site. (file pic PTI)

A time capsule will be placed 2,000 feet beneath the ground at the site of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. According to Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the time capsule will be placed at the site so that there are no disputes in the future related to Lord Ram’s birth place.

Kameshwar Chaupal said that the struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi, including the long-drawn case in the Supreme Court, has provided a lesson for the current and upcoming generations.

The time capsule will be placed inside a Tamra Patra (copper plate) before it is placed 2,000 feet under the Ram Mandir site.

“A time capsule will be placed about 2,000 feet down in ground at Ram Temple construction site. So that in future, anyone who wishes to study about the history of the temple, he will get the facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi, so that no new controversy can arise,” Chaupal told news agency ANI.

Chaupal, the lone Dalit member of the Ram Mandir Trust, said soil from various pilgrimages across the country and water from the sacred rivers are being brought to Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan ceremony.

“Water from sacred rivers and soil from teerths, where Lord Ram visited, will be used during the abhisheka in ‘bhoomi pujan’. Our volunteers have been sending them from across the country to Ayodhya,” he said.

A time capsule is a historic cache information. It is usually used as a method of communication with future people, and to help future archaeologists or historians.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the bhoomi pujan ceremony for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The ceremony will take place on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir on August 5.

The ceremony will be telecast live and all chief minister’s of states and UTs have been invited to Ayodhya for the event.