Timarpur Election Result 2020: Dilip Pandey in fray against Congress, BJP in triangular contest

Dilip Pandey had unsuccessfully contested against current Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi in last year’s Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

Timarpur (Delhi) Election Result 2020: Senior leader from Aam Aadmi Party Dilip Pandey is taking on former two-time MLA Surendra Singh Bitto of Bharatiya Janata Party and Amar Lata Sangwan of the Congress. Dilip Pandey, a key lieutenant of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had unsuccessfully contested against current Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi in last year’s Lok Sabha elections. Dilip Pandey’s association with Kejriwal goes back to the days of the Anna Hazare movement, that later brought down the Congress-led coalition government at the Centre. The senior AAP leader was also appointed as the convenor of the Delhi unit of AAP. In the parliamentary polls held last year, Dilip was nominated as the AAP’s in-charge for Delhi’s North-East constituency.

This time, Dilip Pandey is trying his luck against a two-time legislator from Timarpur Surendra Singh Bitto. Interestingly, Bitto won from here when he was in the Congress. He won Timarpur twice, 2003 and 2008. In 2013, Bitoo slipped to the third position and Harish Khanna of AAP emerged victorious with over 35 per cent vote share. BJP’s Rajni Abbi came at the second position with 32 per cent vote share. Two years later, the AAP fielded Pankaj Pushkar who won the seat by over 21000 votes with over 51 per cent vote share. The BJP again settled at the second position but its vote share was up marginally.

In the last five assembly polls, the AAP has won twice and the Congress won from here three times — 1998, 2003 and 2008. The BJP had won this seat in 1993 when Rajendra Gupta had defeated Hari Shanker Gupta of Congress by over 5000 votes. Timarpur assembly seat is a part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently being held by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. The polling happened in a single phase on February 8.