Tillu Tajpuriya murder: 80 Tihar officials transferred over gangster’s killing on May 2

Nearly four weeks after dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed in a knife attack by a rival gang inside the high-security prison, at least 80 police officials of the Tihar prison have been transferred.

Those transferred include five deputy superintendents, nine assistant superintendents, eight head wardens and 50 wardens, said Tihar officials, as reported by ANI.

Tillu, accused in the Delhi Rohini court shootout, was killed allegedly by four rival gang members of the Jitendar Gogi gang, inside the Tihar jail number 8 on May 2. He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in the national capital, where he was declared dead at around 6.30 AM.

CCTV video from the incident allegedly showed the four men climbing down from the first floor to the ground floor, chasing Tillu and then repeatedly stabbing and assaulting him.

Another CCTV footage purportedly showed Tillu being attacked in front of several security personnel, when they were taking him away after he was stabbed. The video showed that no cop intervened to stop the accused.

Acting on the alleged negligence of the cops, DG Prisons wrote to the Director General of Tamil Nadu Special Force. Officials said that the Tamil Nadu police has suspended seven of its officers and called them back.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned Tihar jail authorities on how Tillu was killed in the high-security prison, and why was there a delay in responding to the brutal attack.

A single judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the counsel representing the state of Delhi, Rahul Tyagi, “What bothers me, that it is being watched on CCTV. How can the police take so much time that it cannot be stopped, while the incident is taking place?… It shakes my judicial conscience,” reported The Indian Express.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Tillu’s father Jagpal Singh and his brother seeking a CBI probe and also apprehending a threat to their life.