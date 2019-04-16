TikTok death: Man accused in Delhi murder got gun just hours prior to incident

(Representational image: IE)

Investigations launched into the death of a 19-year-old Delhi youth named Salman while filming a video on mobile app TikTok have revealed that the accused Sohail had obtained the country-made pistol only a few hours prior to the incident, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday night, Salman and his friends Sohail and Amir were returning from India Gate and were on the way to Daryaganj when they posed with a pistol to make a TikTok video, police said on Sunday.

The pistol was reportedly in the hands of Sohail who had pointed it at Salman who was driving the car. As Sohail tried to make a TikTok video, it went off, hitting Salman on his left cheek.

“During the questioning, Sohail told that a friend wanted to sell him the pistol for Rs 5 lakh, however he couldn’t afford it. That same friend asked him to keep it, which is not licensed, for a day,” DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma told The Indian Express.

Police added that they have obtained the CCTV footage of Sohail’s friend handing him the pistol at around 3.30 pm on Saturday at New Jaffrabad in Northeast Delhi, where they hail from.

“Now that we have the video, we are tracking the person who handed over the illegal weapon to the accused,” DCP Verma further told The Indian Express.

Besides Sohail, police have arrested 23-year-old Aamir, who was in Salman’s car at the time. The three of them were driving towards Darya Ganj when the incident took place.

“During questioning, Sohail claimed that he was not aware that the pistol was cocked. Unlike revolvers, with pistols, one has to load the magazine, cock the hammer, and only then one can shoot. It is a possibility that the pistol had already been cocked,” DCP Verma said.

As per Asif Khan, Salman’s relative, the 19-year-old “was at his father’s leather and jeans store in New Jaffrabad till 8.30 pm prior to his meeting with Sohail and Aamir”

READ ALSO | Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris suffers extensive damage in devastating fire | IN PICS

“The boys have grown up together since they are neighbours. They all were like brothers. We don’t know what happened in the car,” Khan told the publication.

Police revealed that Sohail visited India Gate every Saturday night to see his fianceé.

“This Saturday too, he went there with Salman and Aamir however she didn’t show up. The three were heading towards Darya Ganj when the incident happened. At first, the accused tried to mislead the police by saying the trigger was pressed after their vehicle hit a speed bump, however they later admitted it that the bullet was fired when Sohail and Salman were filming a TikTok video,” said Verma.

Salman was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The victim’s body was handed over to the family on Monday after a post-mortem. Sohail and Aamir have been booked under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Barakhamba Road police station.