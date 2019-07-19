Tik Tok video shows Telangana minister’s grandson sitting atop police SUV, triggers row

A Tik Tok video showing Telangana Home Minister’s grand son sitting atop a police SUV went viral. (Photo/TikTok screen grab)

Tik Tok video row: On a day the government issued a notice to popular social media app Tik Tok over the content being shared on it, Telangana Home Minister’s grandson triggered a controversy on Thursday after a video surfaced showing him sitting atop a police SUV.

The Tik Tok video shows minister Mahmood Ali’s grandson Furqan Ahmed sitting on the bonnet of a white Innova belonging to Telangana Police along with another man. Ahmed then lip syncs a dialogue from a Bollywood movie apparently warning cops.

When questioned, minister Mahmood Ali tried to water down the matter saying his grandson had nothing to do with the video clip. The video was made by a local guy when they went to a function a couple of days ago. Ali said his grandson was only sitting on the car and has nothing to do with it.

Govt notice to Tik Tok, Helo

Earlier, the government issued notice to social media sites Tik Tok and Helo demanding answers to 21 questions. The Ministry of Electronics and IT warned that the apps would be banned if their response is not satisfactory.

The government’s action came on a complaint filed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) which had approached PM Narendra Modi. The SJM, in its complaint, had claimed that both Tik Tok and Helo are being used by anti-national groups to spread their nefarious agendas.

Following the notice, Tik Tok and Helo issued a joint statement and said they are ready to fully cooperate with the government over the issue.

“Our continued success in India will not be possible without the support of our local community. We take our responsibilities to this community seriously and welcome this opportunity to fully collaborate with the Government to meet and exceed our obligations,” the statement said.