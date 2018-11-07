Tigress Avni was killed to ‘save’ Anil Ambani’s project, says Raj Thackeray

By: | Published: November 7, 2018 10:51 PM

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray claimed Wednesday he had learnt that tigress Avni was killed by the BJP-led Maharashtra government to "save" a proposed project of industrialist Anil Ambani in Yavatmal, a charge denied by the corporate group as well as a district official.

"I have learnt that Avni was killed to save Anil Ambani's project. The government has sold its conscience to Ambani," Thackeray told reporters here. (PTI)“I have learnt that Avni was killed to save Anil Ambani’s project. The government has sold its conscience to Ambani,” Thackeray told reporters here. (PTI)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray claimed Wednesday he had learnt that tigress Avni was killed by the BJP-led Maharashtra government to “save” a proposed project of industrialist Anil Ambani in Yavatmal, a charge denied by the corporate group as well as a district official. A spokesperson of the Anil Ambani group, when contacted, said the group has no project in Yavatmal district. A district official in Yavatmal also said the site of the proposed project by the Ambani group is far away from the area where the tigress was shot. There is no connection between the project and the decision to kill the animal, the official said.

The tigress, which was believed to have turned a man-eater and killed 13 people in the district’s Pandharkawda area in the last two years, was shot dead by a marksman hired by the government last Friday. “I have learnt that Avni was killed to save Anil Ambani’s project. The government has sold its conscience to Ambani,” Thackeray told reporters here.

“I feel sad about the deaths of people (killed by the tigress). But it happens across the world. When people encroach on forest land and in the periphery of habitats of wild animals, they attack humans,” he said. “There was no need to kill the tigress. She could have been tranquilised. (Forest Minister Sudhir) Mungantiwar is making reckless statements which can cost him his cabinet berth,” Thackeray said.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The killing of the tigress, officially known as T1, led to an outrage among animal lovers and wildlife organisation. Union minister Maneka Gandhi had lashed out at the Maharashtra government calling it a “ghastly murder”. A source in the Shiv Sena, a BJP ally, claimed that party president Uddhav Thackeray had asked Sena ministers to raise the issue in the next cabinet meeting.

Sena mouthpiece Saamana had slammed the government over the killing earlier this week. The tigress was killed on November 2 by Asgar Ali, son of famous sharp-shooter Nawab Shafat Ali, in Borati forest in Yavatmal district. She left behind two ten-month-old cubs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Tigress Avni was killed to ‘save’ Anil Ambani’s project, says Raj Thackeray
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition