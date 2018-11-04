Tight security in Sabarimala as temple opens on Monday for special puja

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here Sunday that “no power can stop” construction of grand Ram temple at Ayodhya. He said, the Bharatiya Janata Party “was is and will always” favour construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “The issue is pending with the Supreme Court, hence, I cannot comment,” he said.

Maurya, however, hastened to added that, “We can tell for certain in one line that a grand Ram temple would be constructed whenever time comes.” He was responding to queries about congregation of religious seers in Delhi to press for Ram temple construction through an ordinance by the Union government. Maurya said he respected the sentiments of honourable seers regarding the temple. He along with party organisation secretary Sunil Bansal was here to attend an event.

The deputy chief minister reiterated his party’s stand on the issue and said, “No power can stop construction of grand Ram temple at the birthplace of Ramlala.” “As on date, the matter is pending with the Supreme Court and its verdict is awaited,” he said, adding. “What we can firmly assure (people) is that not even a brick in the name of Babar would be laid or allowed to be laid at the birthplace of Ramlala”.

Taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi without naming him, Maurya said “The people are realising the ‘asaliyat’ and ‘nakaliyat’ (what is genuine and what is fake) of those who are attempting to cheat the Hindu community by putting on ‘janev’ (religious thread).” “The Congress must explain as to why it intended hearing (of Ayodhya issue) in 2019,” he added.