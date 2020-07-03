‘Tiger Zinda Hai’: Jyotiraditya Scindia dares Congress after stunning comeback in MP politics

Jyotiraditya Scindia is credited for engineering the BJP ’s return to power in Madhya Pradesh.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia scored big in the just undertaken Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion exercise. He has now 12 supporters in the 33-member Cabinet headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Speaking to reporters after the oath-taking ceremony on Thursday, Scindia took a dig at senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh and accused them of reneging on the promises made to the people of the state.

“I don’t need any certificate from Kamal Nath or Digivijaya Singh. The facts are before the people – how the Congress government looted the state in 15 months. They have taken everything for themselves. They have also seen their history of going back on promises. But I would like to tell them ‘tiger abhi zinda hai’ (tiger is alive),” he said.

Scindia made the remark when asked whether Congress MLAs who crossed over to the BJP with him in March will find it challenging to win bypolls. Bypolls to 24 seats will be held in the state soon.

Scindia is credited for engineering the BJP’s return to power in Madhya Pradesh. He had quit the Congress along with 22 party MLAs, leading to the collapse of 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in the state. Scindia was miffed with the Congress leadership over denial of a Rajya Sabha berth, among other issues.

The ministers inducted from the Scindia camp are not MLAs as they had resigned from the Assembly in March. The ministers need to become a member of the Legislative Council within the six months.

Meanwhile, Digviyaja Singh has taken a jibe at Scindia over his “Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai” comment. Singh recalled how he used to hunt tigers with the BJP leader’s late father Madhavrao Scindia.

“When hunting was not prohibited, I and Madhavrao Scindia used to hunt tigers. But ever since former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi brought the Wildlife Protection Act, I shoot them only on camera,” the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted.