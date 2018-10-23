Tiger spreads terror in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, kills two in three days

In its latest attack, the tiger killed a peasant who had gone to his farm in Amravati’s Anhandingi village.

Two people have been killed by a tiger in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur within a time period of three days. In its latest attack, the tiger killed a peasant who had gone to his farm in Amravati’s Anhandingi village, The Indian Express reported. The victim has been identified as one Moreshwar Walke. His mutilated body was found on his farm. Earlier, the same tiger is believed to have killed another farmer in Mangrul Dastagir, a village about 10 kilometres away from Anhandingi.

Both the bodies were found with their heads severed from the torso, an act considered very unusual for a tiger attack. Taking swift action, Amravati’s Chief Conservator of Forest, Pravin Chouhan sent a proposal to the Chief Wildlife Warden to tranquilise the tiger.

A tigress with five cubs, considered very rare in tiger ecology, has been found staying in the Chandrapur range of Chandrapur district in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/9VB9KmsFx6 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 18, 2018

The tiger is said to be one of the three cubs reported to be staying in the premises of Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station. The Indian Express had on August 11 reported that a tigress with at least three cubs was spotted inside CSTPS. This had come a week after another tigress with four cubs was seen roaming in the area.

The spotting of the tigers led to panic among the local people. It was reported that the tiger lunged at a motorcycle rider on a road located near Urjanagar, the permanent colony housing the station’s employees. A video of the incident had gone viral.