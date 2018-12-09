Tiger injured in territorial fight in Sariska dies

In mid-November, the two tigers ST-4 and ST-6 had a territorial fight in Sariska Tiger Forest Reserve area, in which the former was grievously injured, the official said, adding the tiger was rescued and being treated. (Representational image)

A tiger which was undergoing treatment from almost a month after being injured in a territorial fight in Sariska with another big cat, died Sunday, a forest official said here. In mid-November, the two tigers ST-4 and ST-6 had a territorial fight in Sariska Tiger Forest Reserve area, in which the former was grievously injured, the official said, adding the tiger was rescued and being treated.

“The tiger was over 12-year-old. He was being treated at an enclosure as he had major injuries on one of his legs. His condition deteriorated two days back and died,” Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Hemant Singh said. He said that post-mortem of the tiger was underway.