Tiger brought from MP to Odisha in much-hyped inter-state transfer found dead

A tiger that was brought from Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha Tiger Reserve to Odisha’s Satkosia was reportedly found dead. Forest officials found the carcass inside the wildlife sanctuary in what is the second case of tiger death in Odisha in the past three weeks.

Last month, forest officials found the carcass of another tiger in Debrigarh Sanctuary. The state Crime Branch, which is probing the case, are interrogating four accused who were arrested in connection with the matter.

The forest department, while releasing a statement said, “A deep lacerated and five-days-old infected wound was observed on the dorsal neck region of the tiger, which may be the cause of the mortality”. The incident happened “500 metres from Raigoda to Nuagoda forest road inside… Athgarh Forest Division,” it added further.

Speaking about Satkosia’s relocation project, tiger conservationist Dr Ullas Karanth told The Indian Express that dumping tigers in areas having low prey, lots of cattle and humans led to rising in conflicts. “Dumping tigers, in areas with low prey, lots of humans and cattle, is an invitation for increasing conflicts… to the ultimate loss of public support for tiger conservation,” he told the paper.

The 195-kg tiger was brought in to revive Satkosia’s dwindling big cat population in June. Another tigress named ‘Sundari’ was also brought in from Bandhavgarh National Park days later.

Both big cats were shifted as part of the first case of inter-state tiger transfer in India. This project, overseen by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII), had the aim to shift as many as six tigers (three of either sex) to increase tiger population in Odisha.