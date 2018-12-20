Tiger abhi Zinda Hai! Shivraj Singh Chouhan roars Salman Khan dialogue, warns Congress

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 1:29 PM

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also posted his "Thursday Thoughts" on Twitter. He posted in Hindi saying "One needs to go two steps back before starting off a marathon race or taking a big leap."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also posted his “Thursday Thoughts” on Twitter.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has continued his penchant for taking a cue from Bollywood movie dialogues and songs to manifest his feelings. This time he quoted a popular dialogue Salman Khan’s blockbuster movie Tiger Zinda Hai to assure people of the state and party activists. Chouhan was visiting his assembly constituency Budhni on Wednesday when he uttered “No one needs to worry that what will happen to them. I am here. Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai.”

Chouhan also posted his “Thursday Thoughts” on Twitter. He posted in Hindi saying “One needs to go two steps back before starting off a marathon race or taking a big leap.”

Read Also: Opportunity beckons Indian students, professionals: UK unveils new visas policy; check highlights

This is not first time that Chouhan has used such witty remarks. Earlier, also he has used rhyming one-liners to take a jibe at political opponents. During the poll campaign to the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, he took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi referring to “Tum to thehre pardesi saath kya nibhaoge”.

Chouhan, considered as one of the popular BJP leaders, was Chief Minister of the state for 13 years. In the assembly polls, Congress emerged as the single largest party after winning 114 seats out of a total of 230. BJP garnered 109 seats followed by BSP 2, SP 1 and Independents 4. The BSP and SP have extended their support to Congress to form the government.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Tiger abhi Zinda Hai! Shivraj Singh Chouhan roars Salman Khan dialogue, warns Congress
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition