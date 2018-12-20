Tiger abhi Zinda Hai! Shivraj Singh Chouhan roars Salman Khan dialogue, warns Congress

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also posted his “Thursday Thoughts” on Twitter.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has continued his penchant for taking a cue from Bollywood movie dialogues and songs to manifest his feelings. This time he quoted a popular dialogue Salman Khan’s blockbuster movie Tiger Zinda Hai to assure people of the state and party activists. Chouhan was visiting his assembly constituency Budhni on Wednesday when he uttered “No one needs to worry that what will happen to them. I am here. Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai.”

Chouhan also posted his “Thursday Thoughts” on Twitter. He posted in Hindi saying “One needs to go two steps back before starting off a marathon race or taking a big leap.”

This is not first time that Chouhan has used such witty remarks. Earlier, also he has used rhyming one-liners to take a jibe at political opponents. During the poll campaign to the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, he took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi referring to “Tum to thehre pardesi saath kya nibhaoge”.

Chouhan, considered as one of the popular BJP leaders, was Chief Minister of the state for 13 years. In the assembly polls, Congress emerged as the single largest party after winning 114 seats out of a total of 230. BJP garnered 109 seats followed by BSP 2, SP 1 and Independents 4. The BSP and SP have extended their support to Congress to form the government.