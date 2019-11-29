Ties with BJP limited to Bihar: LJP president Chirag Paswan

LJP president Chirag Paswan. (File Photo)

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has said that its ties with the BJP-led NDA was limited to the state of Bihar and it will expand its national footprint by contesting assembly polls in Delhi and West Bengal. LJP president Chirag Paswan, however, said that the party’s ambitions must not be construed as disaffection with the alliance.

“States like Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal these are scheduled to witness assembly polls. Our leaders in these states should explore the possibilities… if they wish to contest, we will support them,” Chirag told party workers on Thursday while speaking at a function organised in Patna to mark the party’s 19th foundation day.

The LJP was founded by Ram Vilas Paswan on November 28, 2000. The party has a considerable following among Dalits population in Bihar and is currently a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The remarks by Chirag comes in the backdrop of the party’s decision to go it alone in the Jharkhand assembly polls.

Chirag, a Lok Sabha MP from Jamui, also said that the LJP and BJP ties are stronger than ever and added that his party will contest the 2020 elections in Bihar to help Nitish Kumar return as the Chief Minister.

“We are committed to working together and helping Nitish Kumar return as the Chief Minister next year,” he said.

“When we approach the assembly polls next year in Bihar, we will ensure the victory of not only our candidates in the seats LJP seeks to fight, but also help our alliance partners to win their seats,” Chirag added.

The LJP president also launched a membership drive through which it aims at raising the strength of the organisation to one crore.