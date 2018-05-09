Thunderstorms, dust storm likely to hit UP, Rajasthan today, IMD predicts bad weather in 11 states; top highlights

Rajasthan, which has borne the brunt of dust storms in recent days, could also experience a dust storm or thunderstorm today.

Thunderstorms are “very likely” to hit parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has also predicted bad weather in West Bengal, and in six of the seven northeastern states, except Mizoram. In its advisory, IMD has also warned that Uttarkhand is likely to witness thunderstorms and squalls with a wind speed of up to 70 kmph. Rajasthan, which has borne the brunt of dust storms in recent days, could also experience a dust storm or thunderstorm today. Dust storms, rain and thunder hit parts of northern part of India yesterday. On May 2 over 100 people were killed after a powerful dust storm rattled Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Here are top highlights of thunderstorms, dust storms

Normal life was disrupted in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Parts of Delhi witnessed a dust storm coupled with a drizzle in the evening, with MeT department keeping an eye on its progress. Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, leading to a sharp fall in temperature. Ambala, Panchkula, Mohali and Patiala were also hit by rain in the two states.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, hailstorm preceded by heavy rains hit Thanamandi area last evening, prompting authorities to launch a massive rescue operation, a senior official said. Rajouri District Development Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said there was no immediate report of loss of human life but over 110 small animals, mostly sheep and goats, perished. Choudhary, who is supervising the rescue operation, said 10 families of nomadic Bakerwal community, all residents of Androoth village who were on move to higher reaches, were trapped in the hailstorm and suffered the losses of their livestock.

An immediate amount of Rs 3 lakh was sanctioned for assistance to affected families, he said. “A massive rescue operation was going on,” he said, adding hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the road due to accumulation of debris.

A severe storm, accompanied by hail and rain, hit Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh, while the higher reaches of the state experienced snowfall. The hailstorm triggered traffic jams, snapped power supply, uprooted trees and blew off roofs in parts of Shimla district. Rain water flooded the main roads and entered some buildings in state capital.

In Rajasthan, a dust storm hit places in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions and isolated areas in Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota regions. Officials said no loss to life or major damage to property was reported till late last night. Strong winds hit Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar and nearby areas in the morning leaving trees uprooted and sign boards damaged. Moderate to light rains occurred at places in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions while the weather remained dry in other divisions, according to the Met department.